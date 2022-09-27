The Overton Lady Mustangs closed out non-district play with a win and opened league play by avenging a loss this past week.
Junior middle blocker Kayla Nobles was in the middle of the action in both games, and for her efforts the Lady Mustang standout has been named Longview News-Journal Volleyball Player of the Week.
The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Nobles finished the week with 29 kills, five blocks, five digs, an ace and an assist as the Lady Mustangs defeated non-district foe Gary (25-18, 25-16, 25-20) and opened District 19-2A play with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Carlisle.
The win over Carlisle avenged a tournament loss to the Lady Indians back on Aug. 27. Since that loss, Overton has won six of seven, with the lone setback coming against Class 3A Gladewater.
Nobles had 12 kills, four blocks, five digs and an assist against Gary and came back on Friday with 17 kills, a block and an ace against Carlisle.
The Lady Mustangs (18-11) visited Beckville on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Sept. 19-14 (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Brianna Converse recorded 20 kills, 10 digs, four aces and two blocks in two matches.
Pine Tree’s Natalie Buckner had eight kills, 29 digs, four aces, three blocks and two assists and a serve/receive rating of 2.2/3.0
Spring Hill’s Carli Manasse had 27 kills, five blocks and 11 digs in two matches.
Kilgore’s Brooke Couch had 12 kills, three digs and 11 service aces in two matches. Teammate Maleah Thurmond added 14 kills, three blocks and five digs, and Catherine Dennis and Alana Mumphrey handed out 28 assists apiece, with Dennis adding 18 digs and five aces and Thurmond coming up with 13 digs to go along with six aces.
Beckville’s Sophie Elliott had 61 assists, 17 digs, four kills and an ace for the week. Amber Harris finished with 19 kills, eight blocks, 25 digs and six aces, and Avery Morris recorded 23 kills, 25 digs, a block and two aces.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton had 37 kills, seven aces, 11 digs, four blocks, 25 receptions and 48 service points in two matches. Chloie Haugeberg finished with 13 kills, 10 aces, four digs, two blocks and 25 points, and Tara Wells added 46 assists, eight digs, two aces and three kills.
Arp’s Kyia Horton finished the week with 51 assists, five aces, five kills, 15 digs and a block.
TGCA POLL
The Hallsville Ladycats are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll.
Other ranked East Texas teams are Canton (12), Van (17), Bullard (19) and Brownsboro (21) in 4A, Tatum (8), White Oak (11), Mount Vernon (14) and Central Heights (19) in 3A and Beckville (8) in Class 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Fayetteville in 1A, Iola in 2A, Bushland in 3A, Pleasanton in 4A, Lucas Lovejoy in 5A and Highland Park in 6A.