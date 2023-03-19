Markquis Nowell recorded 27 points, nine assists and three steals and Ismael Massoud drained the go-ahead 3-pointer as Kansas State notched a 75-69 victory over Kentucky on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region in Greensboro, N.C.
Keyontae Johnson added 13 points for third-seeded Kansas State (25-9), which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots and Desi Sills also had 12 points as K-State prevailed in the battle between two schools that go by Wildcats.
Kansas State will face either second-seeded Marquette or seventh-seeded Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in New York.
Oscar Tshiebwe had a big outing with 25 points and 18 rebounds for sixth-seeded Kentucky (22-12). Cason Wallace had 21 points and nine rebounds before fouling out and Chris Livingston added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Massoud hit the big 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining for his lone points of the game to give Kansas State a 64-62 lead. Johnson drilled a trey to increase the margin to five with 1:23 remaining and Nowell hit two free throws to make it 69-62 with 37.4 seconds to play.
Kentucky later moved within four before Nowell made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to close it out.
Kansas State improved to 2-9 all-time against Kentucky. The other victory was in 2018 to put Kansas State into the Elite Eight.
Kansas State shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 5-for-21 from 3-point range.
Kentucky committed 16 turnovers, connected on 41.3 percent of its shots and was 4-for-20 from behind the arc. Antonio Reeves was 1 of 15 from the field — missing nine of 10 from 3-point range — and scored all five of his points in the final 15 seconds.
Kentucky used a 7-2 run to take a 50-49 lead on Wallace’s basket with 8:05 to play.
Later, Wallace’s layup and Lance Ware’s dunk gave Kentucky a 60-56 edge with 3:58 remaining. Nowell answered with five straight points to give Kansas State a 61-60 edge with 2:59 left.
A putback by Wallace put Kentucky back ahead by one with 2:43 remaining.
Kansas State scored 12 of the final 16 first-half points to take a 29-26 lead at the break. Tshiebwe had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the half for Kentucky.
UConn 70, Saint Mary’s 55
Adama Sanogo collected 24 points and eight rebounds to lift fourth-seeded UConn to a 70-55 victory over fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s on Sunday in an NCAA Tournament West Region second-round game in Albany, N.Y.
Sanogo made 11 of 16 shots from the floor and both attempts from the free-throw line. He sank 13 of 17 attempts from the floor in a 28-point, 13-rebound performance during the Huskies’ 87-63 romp over 13th-seeded Iona on Friday.
UConn’s Tristen Newton scored 13 points and Jordan Hawkins answered his second straight scoreless first half by draining four 3-pointers after intermission. Hawkins finished with 12 points.
The Huskies (27-8) advanced past the second round of the tournament for the first time since their national title run in 2014. They will face eighth-seeded Arkansas, which posted a 72-71 victory over top-seeded Kansas on Saturday.
UConn shot 54 percent from the floor (27 of 50) and 45.5 percent from 3-point range (10 of 22). The Huskies also held a 31-22 advantage in rebounds and recorded five blocks.
Aidan Mahaney answered a zero-point performance in the first round by joining Logan Johnson with nine points for the Gaels (27-8).
Saint Mary’s guard Alex Ducas scored eight points before sustaining a back injury with 4:52 remaining the first half. He did not return to the game.
M. State 69, Marquette 60
Tyson Walker scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as No. 7 seed Michigan State eliminated No. 2 seed Marquette 69-60 in an East Region second-round game Sunday.
With Michigan State nursing a 56-55 lead, Walker launched a 10-0 run by beating the shot clock on a left-handed layup over Oso Ighodaro with 3:06 left. His 10-foot floating jumper in the lane with 1:16 left put Michigan State up seven. His two free throws with 48.2 seconds remaining put the Spartans up 64-55 and his steal and dunk moments later all but sealed Michigan State’s first trip back to the Sweet 16 since advancing to the Final Four in 2019.
Joey Hauser had 14 points and 10 rebounds and A.J. Hoggard added 13 points for the Spartans (21-12), who advance to the East Region semifinal against third-seeded Kansas State on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 16 points and Kam Jones added 14 for Marquette (29-7), the Big East regular-season and tournament champion.
Michigan State became the first Big Ten team this tournament to reach the Sweet 16, after Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Penn State were eliminated.
Hoggard played a big role in Michigan State’s 11-2 start to the game. His crossover drive to the basket gave the Spartans their first lead, 4-2. His step-back three put the Spartans up 9-2 as Michigan State scored 11 straight points to take command.
The Hoggard triple was a rarity for the Spartans, as they missed their next 13 attempts from beyond the arc, finishing just 2-for-16 from long distance.
Hauser’s two free throws with 12:24 remaining in the first half gave Michigan State its biggest lead, 18-5.
Michigan State led 27-15 on a thunderous dunk by Carson Cooper with 6:08 remaining in the first half that ignited the Spartan faithful.
But back-to-back threes in the same corner from Marquette bigs Ben Gold and Prosper capped a 13-4 run to cut the margin to 31-28 with under a minute remaining. Jaden Akins helped stem the Marquette momentum and gave the Spartans a 33-28 halftime edge.
Xavier 84, Pittsburgh 73
Jack Nunge led six Xavier players in double figures with 18 points as the third-seeded Musketeers eased past 11th-seeded Pitt 84-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C.
Xavier (27-9) advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 2017 and will face second-seeded Texas (28-8) in the Midwest Regional this week in Kansas City, Mo.
Adam Kunkel went 5-for-5 on 3-pointers in the first half to score his 15 points, while Souley Boum tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Xavier. Jerome Hunter added 14 points, Desmond Claude had 11 and Colby Jones went for 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Musketeers’ high-octane offense tallied 22 assists on their 30 made field goals.
Pitt (24-12), which won a First Four game against Mississippi State and upset sixth seed Iowa State in the Round of 64, was led by Blake Hinson’s 18 points. Jamarius Burton added 16, and Guillermo Diaz Graham had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Xavier held Pitt to 6-of-20 shooting from 3-point range.
Xavier used a 14-3 run to turn a 15-14 deficit into its first double-digit lead with 9:30 left in the opening half. Jones, Nunge and Hunter combined to make six straight shots during the run; Hunter made it seven in a row with his short jumper before the Musketeers finally cooled down.
Kunkel took over during the final seven minutes of the half, hitting four of his five triples during that span. He punctuated a 12-2 Xavier stretch with a long 3, then gave the Musketeers their largest lead of the half, 48-29, with his final basket with 1:26 left.
Pitt trimmed it to 48-34 by halftime thanks to Nelly Cummings’ 3-pointer and Burton’s late layup. The Panthers got within 12 points twice early in the second half but could not get a 3-pointer to drop to help their cause.
Playing iso ball, Boum split two defenders, drove past a third and shot a layup over a fourth to ignite the crowd and deliver Xavier its largest lead at 74-54 with 7:22 to play.
The Musketeers then hit their coldest patch of the game, missing six field-goal tries in a row. This allowed the Panthers to forge a 10-0 run to slice the margin in half, with Hinson making their first 3-pointer of the half.
Nunge fouled out with 3:19 to play, leaving Xavier short-handed, and Greg Elliott hit a 3-pointer to get Pitt within single digits for the first time all half at 1:45. But Xavier was able to salt it away at the foul line from there.
Houston 81, Auburn 64
Tramon Mark scored a career-high 26 points and the Cougars’ defense did the rest, coming back in the second half to win the second-round game in the Midwest Regional in Birmingham, Ala.
Houston (33-3) advances to play either fourth-seeded Indiana or fifth-seeded Miami. Top scorers Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead battle foul difficulties and finished with 22 points and 10 points, respectively.
Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams led the Tigers with 14 points each and Allen Flanigan added 10 to go with nine rebounds. Auburn (21-13) finished 4 of 24 from the floor in the second half.
SATURDAY GAMES
Arkansas 72, Kansas 71
Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis combined for 46 points and No. 8 seed Arkansas advanced to its third consecutive Sweet 16 with a 72-71 upset of No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday.
Davis had 21 second-half points and a game high 25, while Council made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 21 with six rebounds and four assists.
Arkansas (22-13) made 21 of 26 free throws and outscored Kansas 15-2 on second-chance points.
Council sealed Arkansas’ upset at the foul line, including the deciding pair with seven seconds left to oust the West Region No. 1 seed.
Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (28-8) with 20 points and made 9 of 11 free-throws attempts.
UCLA 68, Northwestern 63
Jaime Jaquez Jr. registered 24 points and eight rebounds to help the Bruins post a victory over the Wildcats in West Region play at Sacramento, Calif.
Amari Bailey added 14 points and six assists as the second-seeded Bruins (31-5) advance to a third straight Sweet 16 for the first time since the program reached three consecutive Final Fours from 2006-08. Tyger Campbell had seven assists and was 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for all of his points.
Boo Buie scored 18 points for seventh-seeded Northwestern (22-12), which is 2-2 all-time in NCAA Tournament play.
Princeton 78, Missouri 63
Princeton emphatically took another step as Ryan Langborg scored 22 points to help his team advance to its first Sweet 16 by smothering Missouri in Sacramento, Calif.
Princeton (23-8) becomes the third 15th seed — and second in the past two years — to reach the Sweet 16. The others are Florida Gulf Coast (2013) and Saint Peter’s (2022). Saint Peter’s is the only No. 15 seed to make it all the way to a regional final. Princeton will play the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Creighton.
DeAndre Gholston led Missouri (25-10) with 19 points. Noah Carter added 14, while Kobe Brown posted 12 points and seven boards. Missouri’s only lead was at 3-2.
Tennessee 65, Duke 52
Olivier Nkamhoua scored 23 of his career-best-tying 27 points in the second half to help the Volunteers eliminate the Blue Devils in East Region play in Orlando, Fla.
Santiago Vescovi made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points as Tennessee (25-10) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Nkamhoua made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Tyrese Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (27-9), who were eliminated in the second round for the first time since 2017. Duke was plagued by 15 turnovers in coach Jon Scheyer’s first NCAA Tournament since replacing Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.
Alabama 73, Maryland 51
Brandon Miller bounced back from a poor game to post 19 points and seven rebounds, leading the Crimson Tide past the Terrapins in Birmingham, Ala.
Jahvon Quinerly scored 15 of his game-high 22 in the second half for the Crimson Tide (31-5), while Charles Bediako had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Crimson Tide owned a 44-32 advantage on the boards, and scored 16 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.
Julian Reese scored 14 points for the Terrapins (22-13) despite heavy foul trouble. Jahmir Young scored 12.
San Diego State 75, Furman 52
Micah Parrish had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Aztecs to a blowout victory over the Paladins in Orlando, Fla.
Lamont Butler added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for San Diego State (29-6), which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. Darrion Trammell chipped in 13 points and Matt Bradley finished with 10 points for the Aztecs.
Playing in its first NCAA Tournament in 43 years, Furman ended the winningest season in program history at 28-8. Against San Diego State, Mike Bothwell scored 15 points for Furman.
Texas 71, Penn State 66
Dylan Disu dominated with a season-high 28 points as the Longhorns advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008 with a win over the Nittany Lions in the second round.
Disu had 10 points in the final 4 minutes, 32 seconds to rescue Texas from a frigid perimeter shooting effort (1 of 13 from 3-point range). Sir’Jabari Rice added 13 points. Allen had nine points, 12 rebounds and three assists while harassing Pickett into seven turnovers.
Pickett had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Camren Wynter led Penn State with 16 points. Andrew Funk, who made 8 of 10 shot attempts from 3-point range Thursday in the first-round win over Texas A&M, was 2 of 10 from 3-point land and finished with 12 points.