Northeast Texas Community College has hired two new head coaches for the Eagle soccer programs.
After a few years stint as a combined position, the women’s team has hired assistant coach Heather Brady as the new women’s head coach, and the men’s team has hired assistant coach Juan “JD” Perales as the men’s head coach.
Both Coaches will assist the other with each team as well.
Perales is from Kilgore, where he graduated from Kilgore High School in 2014. He played soccer on the varsity level all four years. While there, he was named MVP of District 32-4A in 2013 and 2014, All East Texas Player of the Year in 2013, Sophomore of the Year in 2012, and broke the record for career and single season shutouts as a goalkeeper.
Throughout his high school career, J.D. was a District Champion all four years, regional finalist 2012-2013, and regional champion and state finalist in 2011.
Perales then started his collegiate career at East Texas Baptist University where he played for 2 years as the starting keeper for both. He later transferred to Kilgore College where he acquired his associate’s degree.
After finishing school with an associate, Perales began his coaching career at Kilgore High School where he was the head JV soccer coach and assistant varsity soccer coach/goalkeeper coach for a year before joining the staff at Northeast Texas Community College.
Brady is a native of Humble. She began her collegiate playing career at NCAA Division III East Texas Baptist University. A four-year letter, she appeared in 69 games while starting in 60.
During that time, Brady earned All-ASC honors, and USC NCAA DIII All-West Region Honors. Coach Brady received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from ETBU in 2018. Heather came to NTCC in 2020 as an assistant coach for the Women’s Soccer program.