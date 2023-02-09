Aeryn Hampton has been in the news for all the right reasons over the past month, and continues to make noise on the recruiting scene.
Daingerfield’s versatile four-star athlete has experienced a little bit of everything in recent weeks. He continued to receive offers when Alabama and Purdue confirmed their interest in January, and Oklahoma and Louisville did the same on the first two days of February.
“It was good,” Hampton said of his latest Power Five college football opportunities. “It was exciting to receive offers from top programs like that.”
That grew Hampton’s current offer list to 27 schools, which also includes Arizona, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UNLV, and UTSA.
While that may seem like a lot to handle, Hampton has carefully navigated the course by noticing different things that separate some of the schools from the pack. He has leaned on all the relationships that he has already developed with coaches during the recruiting process, and considered his great experience and trip to The University of Alabama in January.
“When I went to Bama, it felt like home,” said Hampton. “[Head] Coach [Nick] Saban is always going to be real because of his resume. I loved Bama and how they treated me.”
That’s why he was able to start narrowing down his choices on Wednesday night. As of the writing of this Recruiting Notebook, the seven finalists for Hampton’s services are Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas. You can expect him to make official visits to campuses this year, including a stop at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the spring or summer.
“All the schools that I put in my top seven, they can develop a player,” said Hampton. “They have great coaches. It was really the relationships and development for me.”
“If anybody deserves a chance, I feel like it’s Nebraska because of what [Head] Coach [Matt] Rhule has done with other programs. He was at Baylor, and then he went to the NFL.”
Whichever school ultimately wins out will have a look forward to because Hampton contributed to all phases of the game during his high school football junior season in 2022. The multi-position threat caught 55 passes for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns for Daingerfield’s offensive attack, earned 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles during his team’s defensive strategy, and also contributed 11 returns for 260 yards and a score during special teams action.
“I’m looking at a family feel and development, and I want to play off the bat,” said Hampton. “I’m looking at development because I want to become a great player. I want to play as a freshman, so I’m looking at the depth chart.”
TAYLOR TATUM
Longview’s four-star 2024 recruit Taylor Tatum picked up another big-time offer this week when the Wisconsin Badgers came calling.
The Longview football and baseball star has offers from 35 other schools, including Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, California, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, UTSA, Washington, and Western Kentucky.
KEDREN YOUNG
Lufkin star running back Kedren Young has attracted a lot of attention over the past week and a half. The 2024 recruit received offers from Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and Texas State between January 31 and February 7.
XAVIER TATUM
The great Tyler High School football legacy continued when 2023 safety and wide receiver recruit Xavier Tatum announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech University on February 3.