Colleges recognize that Gilmer’s Ta’Erik Tate brings a lot to the table as a two-way football player, so he is quickly heating up on the recruiting trail.
The 2024 wide receiver and free safety prospect was first noticed when Incarnate Word and UTSA sent him college football offers in 2022.
Texas State was the next school to step up to the plate when it sent him an opportunity on January 26 of this year. Arkansas State and Lamar eventually reached out in February before Northwestern State and Sam Houston State followed on April 5 and 14 respectively. He has also received interest from Louisiana Tech and Colgate University.
“It has been a blessing,” Tate said of his strong start to 2023. “I’ve been working hard. It’s all coming in now.”
With new opportunities each month, it didn’t take long for Tate to make his first visit. He ultimately decided to head south to Texas State on March 25.
“They invited me to their junior day,” Tate said of his recent trip. “I was like, ‘I gotta get down there to see what it’s like’.”
“It was my first ever visit, so I was a little nervous,” he added. “But once I got down there, it was pretty nice. I watched their college football practice. I was seeing what it and college life were like.”
Tate enjoyed the experience, and has other schools in mind as he continues to schedule trips to campuses. Some of them have programs that have offered him, while others like Louisiana Tech have a coaching staff that likes his game tape.
“I didn’t really go visit [schools] my sophomore year,” he said. “So this year, I’m trying to visit as many as I can, see what it’s like, and get that experience.”
“I’m planning on getting down to UTSA and Arkansas State,” he added. “Northwestern State just hit me up. They were telling me about coming there too, so I’m trying to get there. And more schools like LA Tech. They [also] invited me.”
Tate is definitely looking forward to finding out what those colleges and programs offer, but he is also positioning himself for more opportunities.
That starts with setting himself up for success. He has stayed sharp during the 2023 offseason because he has already participated in spring ball and the current track season.
“Spring ball, we’ve been working out there,” he said. “I’m been working on my releases and stuff like that.”
“I would say track helps me the most,” he added. “I run every relay (4X100, 4X200 and 4X400). It helps my speed.”
Tate also wants to experience a deep Gilmer football playoff run during his senior season in the fall, so he and his teammates have been preparing for a late season march during their school’s bootcamp program.
“My focus is on football season,” he said. “Next year, I want to try and make it to state.”
“I feel like we have a great chance,” he continued. “We do boot camp, and it really helps the team bond. Going to the playoffs and making it to state, that’s where the boot camp comes in. It helps physically, but most importantly mentally. That’s a big key if you want to go to state or go far in football. You gotta have a good mind.”
With training programs like that, and Gilmer High School’s active 22-year UIL football postseason appearance streak, Tate expects to be ready for whatever college he ends up playing for.
“We already practice at a high level,” Tate said of how Gilmer is preparing him for the next level. “When I went to Texas State and I was at their practice, it was pretty similar to ours.”
DAEDRION “BUDDHA” GARRETT
2024 Longview secondary standout Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett made an unofficial visit to Arkansas State on April 8.
It is one of the eight offers that he has received in 2023 along with Boston College, Lamar, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa and Weber State.
J’KOBY WILLIAMS
2024 Beckville recruit J’Koby Williams has been on the move in April because he has already visited LSU and TCU.
The versatile athlete also has 12 other opportunities at Baylor, Houston, Lamar, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Sam Houston State, SMU, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas State, and UTSA.
KEDREN YOUNG
2024 Lufkin prospect Kedren Young received his 27th college football opportunity when Texas A&M contacted him on April 7.
His other suitors are Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Central Florida, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Texas Southern, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.
DERRICK MCFALL
2024 Tyler running back recruit Derrick McFall released his top six schools on April 10. His 24 college football opportunities have been narrowed down to Alabama, Florida, Louisville, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.
CASEY POE
2024 Lindale offensive lineman prospect Casey Poe visited Texas A&M on April 8.
He also has 21 other offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Baylor, BYU, Clemson, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
GEKYLE BAKER
Brownsboro wideout and defensive back Gekyle Baker’s 14th offer arrived from Auburn on April 11.
The 2024 recruit can also consider Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
TRAVIS JACKSON
2024 Tyler Legacy defensive dominator Travis Jackson received his biggest offer yet when Alabama contacted him on April 12.
His 12 other opportunities are from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Texas State, Texas Tech, and UNLV.
TRADARIAN BALL
2026 Texas High running back prospect Tradarian Ball made the necessary impression during his recent visit to Ole Miss because he received a quick offer on April 8.
His nine other opportunities at the next level are at California, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, and UTSA. He also has a scheduled trip to The University of Texas at Austin on April 15.
DE’MARION DEWBERRY
2023 Tyler linebacker and running back recruit De’Marion Dewberry signed with Austin College on April 10. He decided to stay in Texas instead of accepting out-of-state offers from Manchester University and McPherson College.
GRACE DUO TO CENTENARY
2023 Tyler Grace Community School prospects Caden Lynch and Jamarion Johnson will remain teammates at the next level because they committed to nearby Centenary College of Louisiana on April 4 and 8.