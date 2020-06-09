Major League Baseball’s draft is set to start today, but it will be a little different this time around.
Being virtual isn’t that big of a change, because unlike other professional sports, MLB’s draft wasn’t usually televised.
Recently, the MLB Network started televising the first round, but the remainder of the rounds were always done online.
It’s an event I always look forward to. I enjoy getting on my computer and thumbing through my phone and seeing who was drafted by which organization.
Normally, the draft is 40 rounds long. You end up seeing players drafted from random colleges and universities such as University of Maine-Orono, Western Oklahoma State, San Joaquin Delta College and Biola University.
But with COVID-19, the MLB decided to shorten the draft to just five rounds this year.
It is always fun to track the local players who get selected, whether it be in the first round or in the last round. Over the years, I’ve tried to call every athlete in my coverage area who has been drafted to highlight their accomplishment.
I’ve been fortunate enough to cover three players who were selected in the first round — Stephen F. Austin shortstop Hunter Dozier, Mount Pleasant pitcher Michael Kopech and Central Heights pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.
I was able to sit in a room with Kopech and his father as he got the call that he was about to be selected.
Kopech was the 33rd pick in 2014 by the Boston Red Sox. Kopech was later traded to the Chicago White Sox for Chris Sale and is still in the White Sox organization.
Dozier was the No. 8 pick for the Kansas City Royals in 2013 and is coming off of a career year in which he hit .289 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs.
Rodriguez was the No. 10 pick for the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. Rodriguez was 10-4 last season in the minors with a 2.68 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 94 innings.
This year, fewer opportunities to be drafted will be available. Many East Texas baseball players who likely would have been selected this week will have to wait a year or three depending if they go to junior college or to a four-year school.
Last year’s draft had 1,217 picks. This time around, only 160 players will be selected either today or Thursday.
There is one East Texan who could hear his name called, though — Kilgore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton.
MLB.com ranks the Texas Tech signee as the No. 137 draft prospect.
A 6-3, 210-pounder, Hampton’s pitches received grades of 55 (fastball), curveball (55) and changeup (50) on a 20 to 80 grading scale.
MLB.com’s scouting report of Hampton said, “As a junior, Hampton led Kilgore to the state 4A semifinals. He showed improved stuff this spring and looked like a third- or fourth-rounder on his best days.
“Hampton can show a 91-93 mph fastball that tops out at 95 with four-seam, riding action, and there also are games when he works more at 88-91. His curveball similarly fluctuates in quality, ranging from a near-plus offering with depth to a looser version. His changeup displays some fade and should improve as he uses it more often.
“Hampton’s arm works fine and he has cleaned up his three-quarters delivery some since last summer, so he should throw enough strikes to start. Like many high school pitchers, his control is more advanced than his command and he’ll have to learn to locate his pitches better at the next level. If he doesn’t turn pro, scouts believe he can contribute immediately at Texas Tech.”
As a junior, Hampton was 12-3 with a 1.55 ERA and 159 strikeouts.
Detroit is expected to take Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick. Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy is projected to be the third pick.
The first Texas high school player projected to be selected is Refugio pitcher Jared Kelley at No. 23.
The Texas Rangers have five selections, starting at No. 14.
The Houston Astros had to forfeit their first-round pick as part of their penalty for illegally stealing signs. The Astros won’t pick until pick No. 72 and will have four picks in the draft.