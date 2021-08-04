An athlete with East Texas ties has a chance to bring home the gold from the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Javelin thrower Maggie Malone, a Texas A&M graduate, reached the finals in the javelin throw on Tuesday with a launch of 63.07 meters (about 207 feet). That placed her second overall to Poland's Maria Andrejczyk, who had a top qualifying mark of 65.24 meters or 214 feet.
The top 12 in the event advanced to Friday's finals, which will take place at 6:50 a.m. Central time.
Malone, the only American to advance to the finals, entered the Olympics ranked 12th in the World. She set a U.S. Track and Field Trials record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches in June and set an American record of 221-1 at the American JavFest two weeks later in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Malone, who competed at Nebraska before transferring to Texas A&M, is making her second Olympics appearance. She finished 25th in Rio in 2016 with a throw of 56.47 meters (185 feet, 3 inches).
She is the daughter of former Hallsville High School standout Danny Malone, and the niece of legendary Texas high school baseball coach Andy Malone.
Danny Malone played football at the University of Nebraska, and his wife - Nancy Kindig-Malone - was also a standout athlete at Nebraska.
Andy Malone won 861 games and a couple of state championships in a 41-year high school baseball coaching career. He took four teams to the University Interscholastic League State Baseball Tournament - including East Texas squads New Diana and Beckville.
He was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012. He died in March of 2020, just 17 days shy of his 80th birthday.