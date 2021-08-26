There’s a lot to be excited about if you’re a Texas high school football fan because the 2021 season kicks off this week.
Fans are expected to fill stadiums again, and teams from every classification will start on time.
Locals can also look forward to the return of Longview native and former Longview Lobo football player Clark Orren, who will serve as his alma mater’s Director of Athletic Performance and Strength and Conditioning.
“This is a once in a lifetime thing,” Orren said of his new job. “The way that we operate at Longview, it’s like a big-time college program that just happens to be in the Piney Woods of East Texas.”
“I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if it wasn’t for my time at Longview,” he added. “It’s a dream come true. Not many people have the opportunity to come back and give to a place that has already given them so much. It’s shaped and molded me into the man that I am today.”
After Orren graduated from Longview High School in 2012, he walked on to The University of Texas’ football team and served as an offensive lineman until 2015. He developed a strong relationship with then-Texas head football coach Charlie Strong, which led to an athletic performance internship at UT that set up his professional career. Along with his current job at Longview High School, he has also worked at Rice University, University of Colorado, and University of the Incarnate Word.
“I’ve been absolutely blessed to be placed in positions under incredible directors,” said Orren. “I’ve taken all the stuff that they’ve provided me, and shape and mold it into what my program and philosophy will entail.”
“Even at Longview as a player, I had three strength coaches: Jason Little, Billy Bell and John Janecek. Coach Little and Coach Janecek have been instrumental in guiding me as a young director of strength and conditioning and athletic performance here at Longview.”
Longview’s football program has enjoyed a lot of success over the years and regularly produces college players. Orren has the necessary knowledge and experience to help every Lobo achieve goals. That includes developing current high school student-athletes, preparing them for a career at the next level, and ultimately life after football.
“You almost have to play the role as the chameleon,” he said of being a strength coach. “You have to be incredibly adaptable to the scenarios that are thrown at you. Some days, you’re the motivational coach. Some days, you’re the counselor. There are the times where you have to be the teacher. Even, the role of a nutritionist. Help set them up to have this fitness, health and well-being established beyond the years after they leave this place.”
Orren is satisfied with his recent career move and could see himself in his current role for an extended period of time.
“It’s been incredible,” Orren said of his experience so far. “It was such a smooth and fluid process for me due to my relationship with Longview head football coach John King. Multiple of these coaches were my coaches, so there was already a level of trust established long before I stepped foot back on campus.”
“King, he’s like a father figure to me,” he also said. “He gave me that call and offered the job. In the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘Absolutely, I’m coming back.’ A storied program like Longview and the tradition that it has. Being a third generation Lobo, all my family has come through here and played. It was a homecoming in so many ways and it was truly an opportunity I can’t pass on.”