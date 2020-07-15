■ NO BIG BASS BONANZA: Alpha Media East Texas and its stations KYKX 105.7 and 104.1 The Ranch announced on Friday the decision to call off the 2020 Big Bass Bonanza due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 Big Bass Bonanza is set for April 30 and May 1-2 at Sandy Beach on Lake O’ the Pines.
■ KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Jim Benefield and Brandon McDonald took top honors at the Kilgore Bass Anglers’ July tournament held on Lake Hawkins.
Jason Barnett and Kenneth Barnett finished second, and the team of luke Gilley and Shane Gilley placed third.
The group’s next tournament is set for Lake Gilmer.
For information: Jamie Ware at jamie@noahss.com.