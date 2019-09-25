■ YOUTH DAY SET: The Greater Longview Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will host its annual Dennis Blevins Memorial Youth Day at Prairie Creek Ranch on Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Activities will include shooting safety, live waterdog retriever demo, duck calling workshop and a bounce house.
The focus of the event will be clay shooting for the youth with certified shooting instructors.
Food, drinks, guns and ammo will be provided. The event is free to all youth and their parents.
The first 50 kids to show up will receive a free t-shirt.
For directions go to prairiecreekranch.net.
For information: Dan Flournoy at (903) 387-0858 or Julio Arriola at (903) 399-2900. You can also go to Longview Delta Waterfowl’s Facebook page.
