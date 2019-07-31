■ OPEN POT: The team of Logan Burk and Chris Abshire finished with a total of 12 pounds, 7 ounces to take top honors at the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament at Martin Creek Lake.
Ty Kennedy and Austin Sanchez finished second (11-7), and “Big Bass” money went to Hunter Owens and Taylor Corley (6-4).
Fishing times are from 6:15-9:30 p.m. each Tuesday. The lake is off limits on Tuesday until fishing time.
Entry fee is $30 per boat, one angler or two with no more than two per boat and $10 goes to the Big Bass pot.
There is also an optional $20 winner-take-all side pot. Payback is $100 percent of all entries.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.
from staff reports