■ DUCKS UNLIMITED: On Thursday evening, Oct. 10, the Gregg County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with the annual banquet at Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center in Longview.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Ticket are $50 per person or $75 for a couple if purchased in advance. At the door, tickets are $60 per person and $85 per couple. Youth tickets are $25.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.ducks.org/events, or by contacting members of the DU committee listed below.
Highlights of the event include a hearty Mexican dinner by T Blanco’s restaurant, plenty of great drawings for sporting guns and equipment, a sports classic silent auction, a live auction including hunting trips and guns, and a Greenwing area with drawings and games for youth.
Sponsorships of this event start at $400 for individuals, and $750 for a table of eight. Silver and Gold sponsors will enjoy an extra benefits package.
For more information: Tommy Ogle (903) 238-4898.
