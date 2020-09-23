SPORTING CLAYS: The 2020 Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers Sporting Clays Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
Entry fees are $400 per team or $100 per individual (mulligan included). Breakfast and lunch will be served, and sponsorship and raffle opportunities are available.
For information: Brandi Woods (903) 932-1555 or Ginger Riley (903) 812-4992.
MEMORIAL SHOOT: The Greater Longview Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will host its Annual Dennis Blevins Memorial Youth Day at Prairie Creek Ranch starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Activities will include shooting safety, live waterdog retriever demo, duck calling workshop and a bounce house. The focus of the event will be clay shooting for the youth with certified shooting instructors. Food, drinks, guns and ammo will be provided. The event is free to all youth and their parents.
The first 50 kids to show up will receive a free T-shirt. To keep the event safe, we will be practicing safe distancing, face mask and have plenty of hand sanitizer. For directions: www.prairiecreekranch.net.
For information: Dan Flournoy (903) 387-0858 or visit the Delta Waterfowl’s Facebook page.