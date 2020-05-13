■ KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Keith Melton and Luis Rodriguez took top honors at the Kilgore Bass Anglers’ May tournament held at Lake Lone Star.
Luke Gilley and Shane Gilley finished second, and Kenneth Barnett and Jason Barnett placed third.
The next event is set for Lake Tyler in June.
For information: Jamie Ware at Jamie@noahss.com.
■ B.A.S.S. SCHEDULE SET: The Bassmaster tournament circuit is scheduled to resume in June.
The first event is set for June 10-13 at Lake Eufaula in Alabama.
The Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefitting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is scheduled for Nov. 5-8 at Lake Fork.
In the Central Division, Sam Rayburn in Jasper will host an event Sept. 10-12.