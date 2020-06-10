KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Cody Tucker and Todd Tucker took top honors as the Kilgore Bass Anglers’ June tournament held on Lake Tyler.
Chris Terry and Bruce Crockett placed second, and the team of Jason Barnett and Kenneth Barnett finished third.
The group’s next tournament is set for Lake Hawkins.
For information: Jamie Ware at Jamie@noahss.com.
B.A.S.S. SCHEDULE SET: The Bassmaster tournament circuit resumed its schedule on Wednesday at Lake Eufaula in Alabama.
The Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefitting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is scheduled for Nov. 5-8 at Lake Fork.
In the Central Division, Sam Rayburn in Jasper will host an event Sept. 10-12.