KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Barry Conway and Keith Linthicum took top honors recently at the Kilgore Bass Anglers’ October Tournament at Pirkey.
Keith Melton and Luis “LOLO” Rodriguez placed second, and Jason Ware and Jamie Ware finished third.
The group’s Classic Championship is set for Saturday and Sunday, with the Lake to be determined.
For information: Jamie Ware at jamie@noahss.com.
SPORTING CLAYS: The 2020 Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers Sporting Clays Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
Entry fees are $400 per team or $100 per individual (mulligan included). Breakfast and lunch will be served, and sponsorship and raffle opportunities are available.
For information: Brandi Woods (903) 932-1555 or Ginger Riley (903) 812-4992.