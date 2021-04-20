OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The Father/son team of Terry and Jace Lindsay hauled in a stringer of 14-1 to earn first-place honors in the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament held on Martin Creek.
J.D. Lewis and Ricky Sipes finished second with 10-8, and the team of Jim McCann and Bobby Petitt placed third with 10-0.
No Big Bass was caught, so that pot will roll over to the next event.
Entry fees and side pots are $30 per boat, one angler or two (no more than two per boat) with a $20 side pot winner take all and $10 entry for Big Bass (minimum 5 pounder).
Tournament times are 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with the lake being off limits on Tuesday until fishing times.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.