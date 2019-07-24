■ OPEN POT: Ten teams fished at the Tuesday Night Open Pot Tournament held on Martin Creek, with the team of Jace and Terry Lindsay earning top honors with a total of 18-3.
Brice Jones and Blakley Hollaway finished second at 11-8.
Fishing times are from 6:15-9:30 p.m. each Tuesday. The lake is off limits on Tuesday until fishing time.
Entry fee is $30 per boat, one angler or two with no more than two per boat and $10 goes to the Big Bass pot. There is also an optional $20 winner-take-all side pot. Payback is $100 percent of all entries.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.
■ DELTA WATERFOWL: The Greater Longview Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will host its annual Fall Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Maude Cobb Activity Center in Longview.
Drawings are scheduled for guns, hunting gear, decoys, blinds and many other hunting/outdoor gear.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m.
For information: Billy Miller(903) 746-5644, Dan Fluornoy at (903) 387-0858
or Bobby Jones (903) 930-1830.