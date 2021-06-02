OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The team of Craig Collins and Timmy Stewart gathered 7 pounds, 15 ounces of bass to take top honors at the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament held on Martin Creek.
Terry Lindsay placed second with a total of 6 pounds, 2 ounces.
Entry fees and side pots are $30 per boat, one angler or two (no more than two per boat) with a $20 side pot winner take all and $10 entry for Big Bass (minimum 5 pounder).
Tournament times are 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with the lake being off limits on Tuesday until fishing times.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.