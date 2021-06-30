OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: Jim McCann and Richard Gulden weighed in at 12.44 pounds to earn top honors at the Tuesday Nigh Open Pot Bass Tournament at Martin creek.
Terry Lindsay finished second at 11.43 pounds, while the team of Craig Collins and Timmy Stuart brought in the tournament’s big bass at 6.5 pounds to win that prize.
Entry fees and side pots are $30 per boat, one angler or two (no more than two per boat) with a $20 side pot winner take all and $10 entry for Big Bass (minimum 5 pounder).
Tournament times are 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with the lake being off limits on Tuesday until fishing times.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090