OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The team of Jim McCann and Bobby Pettit earned top honors with a total of 19 pounds, 10 ounces on Tuesday at the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament held on Martin Creek.
Drew Doerge weighed in at 12-3 for second place, and the father/son team of Mike and Mason Nugent earned Big Bass honors with a 5-4 catch.
Entry fees and side pots are $30 per boat, one angler or two (no more than two per boat) with a $20 side pot winner take all and $10 entry for Big Bass (minimum 5 pounder).
Tournament times are 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with the lake being off limits on Tuesday until fishing times.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.
TFFC OPERATING AGAIN: ATHENS — The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is pleased to announce a return to full operational status. Due to the public health situation, TFFC, located in Athens, had limited operations and visitor services since March 2020.
The indoor portion of the visitor center, including the dive theater and gift shop, and the Texas Game Warden museum are now re-open to visitors.
Group reservations have also resumed along with tours of the hatchery facilities. Visitors to the TFFC can also enjoy all outside aquaria, recreational fishing, the Angler’s Pavilion, antique lure and fishing equipment exhibit, and wetland trail. Guests are still encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.
Operational hours for TFFC are 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Regular admission rates are $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors 65 and older, and $3.50 for children ages 4 through 12. Season passes valid for one year from date of purchase are available for $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and $8.00 for children. Season pass holders are eligible for a 10-percent discount in the gift shop.
Discounted rates are available for youth/school groups of 10 or more. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance to receive the discounted rate. An online reservation form is available or visitors can call (903) 676-2277 for additional information and to make a group reservation by phone.
For more information and to plan your visit, visit the TFFC website.