Delta Waterfowl Banquet: The 18th Greater Longview Delta Waterfowl Banquet will be held Aug. 20 at Longview Exhibit Building with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Dinner provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse will be served at 6 p.m. As always with an emphasis on our youth, all youth 16 and under will have a chance to win one of 15 guns through the Youth Door Ticket Drawing which costs $25. Tickets can be purchased at Cavender’s Boot City, online at deltawaterfowl.org, or at the door the day of the banquet starting at 5:30 p.m.
OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: It was winner-take-all in the Tuesday Night Open Pot Tourney with the team of Delaine Burd and Marcos Salgado weighing in 15.6 pounds for first place. They also weighed in a Big Bass at 5-11. The next season will begin in April.