OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The father/son team of Terry and Jace Lindsay took top honors as the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournaments opened its 2021 season at Martin Creek.
The winning team had a total of 19 pounds. Anthony Templeton and Mark Carter finished second (15-13), with Rusty Young and Timmy Stewart placing third (12-10).
Entry fees and side pots are $30 per boat, one angler or two (no more than two per boat) with a $20 side pot winner take all and $10 entry for Big Bass (minimum 5 pounder).
Tournament times are 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with the lake being off limits on Tuesday until fishing times.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.