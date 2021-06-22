OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The team of Jim McCann and 12-year-old Keeley McCann took top honors with a stringer of 8 pounds, 5 ounces to win the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament held at Martin Creek.
Eddie Carter and Michael Scotch finished second (7-5).
There was no big bass caught, so the pot rolls over to next week.
Entry fees and side pots are $30 per boat, one angler or two (no more than two per boat) with a $20 side pot winner take all and $10 entry for Big Bass (minimum 5 pounder).
Tournament times are 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with the lake being off limits on Tuesday until fishing times.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.
KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Keith Melton and Luis Rodriguez took top honors at the Kilgore Bass Anglers’ June tournament held at Lake Tyler.
Cody Tucker and Todd Tucker finished second, and Clay Richards and Michael Rich placed third.
The group’s next event is set for Lake Gilmer.
For information: jamieware225@gmail.com.