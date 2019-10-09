■ DUCKS UNLIMITED: Tonight, he Gregg County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with the annual banquet at Maude Cobb Activity Center in Longview.
Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Ticket prices are $50 single and $75 for a couple if purchased in advance. At the door, tickets are $60 single and $85 per couple. Youth tickets are $25.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.ducks.org/events, or by contacting members of the DU committee listed below.
Highlights of the event include a hearty Mexican dinner by T Blanco’s restaurant, plenty of great drawings for sporting guns and equipment, a sports classic silent auction, a live auction including hunting trips and guns, and a Greenwing area with drawings and games for youth.
Sponsorships of this event start at $400 for individuals, and $750 for a table of eight. Silver and Gold Sponsors will enjoy an extra benefits package. For more information: Tommy Ogle (903) 238-4898; togle2002@gmail.com; Jay Gordon (903) 736-5095; jaytgordon@gmail.com.