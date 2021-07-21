OPEN POT TOURNAMENT: The team of Charlie Islas and Brad Barnes weighed in a three-fish limit of 14 pounds, 2 ounches to win the Tuesday Night Open Pot Bass Tournament at Martin Creek.
Charles Brasher and Landon Wilson finished second with 13-11. Islas and Barnes also won the big bass pot with a catch of five pounds, 14ounches.
The season is winding down, with the final tournament set for Aug. 3.
Entry fees and side pots are $30 per boat, one angler or two (no more than two per boat) with a $20 side pot winner take all and $10 entry for Big Bass (minimum 5 pounder).
Tournament times are 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with the lake being off limits on Tuesday until fishing times.
For information: Terry Lindsay (903) 754-3090.
SNAKE CLINIC: One Shot Retrievers Kennel in Frankston will hold a snake avoidance training clinic for hunting dogs and house pets Aug. 29.
The training will be conducted by Wayne Lain who conducts the clinics throughout the state. The program involves introduction to rattlesnakes, copperheads and water moccasins, all of which are defanged before the program starts. Since a snake almost instantly replaces its fangs, their mouths are also taped close.
Anelectronic shock collar is used on the dog for negative reinforcement as Lain introduces the dogs to snakes under different conditions.
In the case of a rattlesnake, the dog is introduced to one where it cannot hear the rattle and either finds the snake by scent or sight, and another that rattles it finds with scent, sight and sound. When the dog becomes curious about the snake that is when the collar is used as negative reinforcement.
There are trainers using methods that do not involve e-collars, but are not as effective because to work a person has to see the snake before the dog and warn it of the snake’s presence.
The training not only helps keep dogs from being bitten, but their reactions to nearby snakes have kept people from being bitten as well.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $100 per dog and must be paid in cash. There is no pre-registration and each session takes about 15 minutes. One Shot Retriever Kennels is located at 22082 FM 2215, a half-mile east of Midway Package and Feed Store just south of Lake Palestine on U.S. 155. For more information call 903-681-1954.
DELTA WATERFOWL: The 17th Greater Longview Delta Waterfowl banquet is set for Aug. 7 at Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center in Longview.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner (provided by Catfish on Wheels) served at 6 p.m.
The Montgomery Moore Band will provide music throughout the banquet.
As always with an emphasis on our youth, and all youth sixteen and under will have a chance to win one of twenty guns through the Youth Door Ticket Drawing which cost $25.
This year’s banquet will include over 50 guns. There will be some new games this year, Ax Throwing with a chance to win a Pellet Grill, a Camp Chef Double Burner Stove, and a Six Piece Cast Iron Set. Another new game is the Poker Chip with the lucky winner receiving a Beretta A400 3 ½” 12 gauge, Dog Bumper with a chance to win a Beretta A300 Outlander 12 gauge, and Anti- Up in which the lucky winner will receive a very nice Franchi Bronze 3” 12 gauge. We will still have the Duck Package which includes a Franchi Affinity 3” 12 gauge and A-frame blind. We will also be having our live and silent auctions which include an African Hunt, Tornado Valley Outfitters Youth Duck Hunt, Delta Waterfowl Gun of the Year, Delta Call of the Year and Pegues Hurst Gun.
The General Raffle will have some quality guns, Beretta A300 Outlander 12 gauge, Benelli Supernova 12 gauges, and Benelli Nova 12 gauges, layout and A-frame blinds and much more. There will also be a Ladies Raffle that includes a Henry 357 Gold, a M&P Smith & Wesson 9mm and more.
For information and/or tickets: Billy Miller (903) 746-5644 or Bobby Jones (903) 930-1830.