■ LIVESAY PLACES 8TH: BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lee Livesay of Kilgore, a rookie on the Bassmasters Tour, had his best finish ever over the weekend in the 50th Academy Sports & Outdoors Bassmasters Classic, at Lake Guntersville near Birmingham, Ala. – finishing eighth in a 53-man field.
When final weigh-ins were announced at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena, Livesay was announced as finishing with 52 pounds, 12 ounces in three days, earning him a good purse of $21,000. The winning angler was Lincolnton, N.C.’s Hank Cherry Jr., who finished with 65 pounds, five ounces, and took home a whopper: a $300,000 purse.
What put Cherry Jr. over the top? It was a five-bass, 19-pound, eight-ounce day on Sunday, the event’s final day. Cherry Jr. led the event all three days.
The B.A.S.S. organization, which conducts the Bassmasters Tour, is based in Birmingham – this particular event would be to bass fishing what the Super Bowl is to the NFL, or what the World Series is to Major League Baseball.
Livesay played football here at Kilgore High School and is a 2002 KHS graduate. In addition, he’s a guide at Lake Fork.
■ KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Luke Gilley and Shane Gilley took top honors with a total of 12.01 pounds to win the Kilgore Bass Anglers’ recent tournament at Lake Bob Sandlin.
Jason Ware and Jamie Ware finished second with 10.31 pounds, and the team of Bruce Crockett and Chris Terry placed third with 7.51 pounds.
The group’s next tournament will take place at Lake Murval. For information: Jamie Ware at Jamie@noahss.com.
■ KCKL TOURNAMENT: The 37th annual KCKL 95.9 FM Big Bass Tournament is set for March 28-29 at Cedar Crrek Lake.
First prize is $10,000.
The tournament offers more than 120 cash prizes for big bass weighed in each hour and to the winners in the overall final standings. At 3 p.m. each day, drawings will be held for more than $10,000 in door prizes.
Entry fee is $85 per day. Youth entry fees (under 16) are $10, and youth contestants are eligible for all tournament prizes, including first prize.
For information: (903) 489-1346 or www.kcklbass.com.
from staff reports