Fall fishing is always a good idea. Last week we discussed fall bass fishing. Bass are not the only game fish active in the fall. The crappie is usually predictable in the fall and there is no better reason to hit your favorite lake in search of some.
As the winter approaches, the crappie will start to form schools.
As the winter arrives these schools will continue to grow. Some crappie will head up stream of the tributary creek/river while others will head for the deepest part of the lake.
Choose your target area and get busy.
Lake O’ the Pines is historically one of the better crappie fisheries in the South. Pines enjoys the special limit during December, January and February but October is also an awesome time to catch a “mess” of the excellent tasting fish.
Target brushpiles and river bends or preferably a combination of the two. Crappie will use the river channels to travel and will typically school up in bends or brush along the river.
Toledo Bend has the Sabine River winding through the lake for 60 miles and crappie are everywhere from Logansport to the dam. Finding a key spot will likely mean years of catching crappie from the same areas.
The bridge pilings on either of these two lakes are legendary for holding crappie in the fall. Some anglers come from several states away to stay at these crappie factories for extended periods. Anyone that owns a crappie jig likely has heard of the “Chicken Coop” on Toledo Bend.
Situated near mid-lake, this area has produced literally tons of crappie over the years. Sam Rayburn is producing awesome limits of crappie on brushpiles and some of the fish are true “slabs.”
Finally, Lake Fork has to be mentioned in any crappie conversation. The bridges on Lake Fork are legendary crappie magnets. A couple of anglers could fish one bridge and have their limit when the bite is on. Bridges aside, brushpiles and channel swings on Fork are also excellent spots in the fall.
The bridges are much easier to find and fish but the brushpiles may offer a better shot at some of the bigger fish.
There is a multitude of baits for crappie.
The two primary baits are jigs and live minnows. Both work and there are times that both work simultaneously. I prefer jigs. The jig color can be changed until the best combination is found and do not require a bait bucket but minnows rarely fail.
A quality spinning combo, spooled with light line (4-8 pound test) is perfect. I prefer 20 pound test braid which has the same diameter as 4 pound test monofilament. The braid has near zero stretch so even a subtle bite is transmitted to the angler.
Tie two jigs 12-18 inches apart and get to work.
Use contrasting color jigs. The first few fish will likely choose one color over the other. Keep experimenting until the best color is dialed in.
Make plans to get on your favorite lake this weekend and put some fillets in the freezer.