Its that time of year again. This year has been like no other in history, and it seems as if each month in 2020 brings even more unbelievable news.
No matter which way your political beliefs lie, Christmas will always be a time for family and loved ones.
Even for those practicing social distancing, there will always be a way to make your loved ones a gift. A gift for the outdoor enthusiast to be more to the point. We do this every year by putting together a small list of outdoor gift ideas to make your shopping a little easier.
One thing everyone that goes outdoors will appreciate is a quality pair of sunglasses. Your intended may not hunt, fish or camp but a nice pair of shades really improves vision and protection from our blazing East Texas sun.
I travel a lot and I can attest sunglasses make driving easier and safer. Polarization is necessary but for fishing I would say it is required. I was in an Academy in South Texas Tuesday and noticed many of their high end models were on sale, drastically marked down.
Other ideas can always include socks and gloves. Any hunting or fishing done in the winter either of these items will be used immediately and appreciated.
Ammunition is always a great gift idea but it is important to the exact type of ammo your shooter requires. Make a few notes or ask a few questions before heading to your outdoor retailer.
Calls are also an ever popular gift. Duck calls and whistles are appreciated and new ones always make a hit with the receiver. For as many different types of duck calls there are just as many types of deer calls. Grunt, snort/wheeze, then you have rattling horns and scents!! Scents for hunting come in different “scents” for every occasion or mood the deer may be in. Binoculars are another great idea. They can run from $25 to $2,500. The cheap ones work fine but the higher the price tag, the clarity and sharpness does increase dramatically.
Clothing is important to the angler and the hunter. Camouflage is the obvious choice for the hunter. Check the patterns your hunter uses or pick your own. Most of the manufacturers put the name of the pattern right on the material. Just look for words like, Shadowgrass, Breakup etc.
Finally, if your loved one already has everything in two sizes, a gift card can always fit the bill.
Check the weekly circulars or the internet for sales, be safe out there and Merry Christmas!