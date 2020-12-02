Tuesday was the actual first day of the annual crappie limit changes. Rest assured Lake Fork and Lake O’ the Pines had anglers out taking advantage of the bounty.
If you are not familiar with the annual changes, get ready for three months of fun. The changes take place every year and were originally designed to protect the resources at these two lakes.
In the early years, Toledo Bend participated but it has since changed to reciprocate with Louisiana’s 25 fish limit with no minimum length limit. Pines and Fork however have an epic following of crappie anglers arriving each winter to get in on the action.
The statewide limits for crappie are 10 inches minimum length and 25 fish daily bag limit. Crappie will form large schools in the deepest part of lakes during the winter months. They follow shad that go deep as the surface temperatures fall.
Depths of 25-30 are common and some fish are found deeper. Anglers finding these deep schools could load the boat in short order. Quickly reeling up a fish from these depths does not give the fish time to decompress.
Anglers would have no choice but to release a short fish, knowing it probably wouldn’t survive.
This was a tragedy of sorts as many of these deep fish were not legal keepers. This is how the restriction change came to be.
Concerned anglers, game wardens and biologists saw the problem and solved it with a win/win result for all parties. Anglers, the fishery, and marinas all get a boost from the winter crappie “season.” As mentioned earlier folks travel from out of state just to participate.
A quick check of boat ramp parking lots will have tow vehicles and trailers from all every southern state and many from across the country.
Electronics will improve your chances greatly but are not necessary. Main lake points and submerged creek channels are a great place to start your search. Actually, if you go on a weekend the search will be relatively easy. Simply look for the boats.
Show courtesy and don’t crowd anyone but for the most part everyone is friendly and wont mind the company. Tie a couple of jigs 12-18 inches apart and send it.
Try using braid in the 15 pound range which is the same diameter as 4-6 pound test monofilament. A subtle crappie bite in 28 feet of water with the braid is transmitted much better.
Minnows work and work well and some anglers bring jigs and minnows, focusing on the better producer for that day.
Make plans soon for your trip during the 2020-2021 Crappie Season.