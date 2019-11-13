This weekend (Sunday) will end the “doe days” for the 2019-2020 general whitetail season in East Texas.
To clear up any confusion (most East Texas counties) hunters can legally take a whitetail doe until Sunday at sunset.
This does not include MLDP lands. MLDP or Managed Lands have been studied and prescribed an amount of doe permits to harvest.
The TP&W will issue a certain amount of doe tags for the property involved in the permit.
MLDP properties may harvest a doe at any time during the regular season. In simple terms, if you hunt on a non MLD property, Sunday is the last day to legally take a doe.
If the above description seems confusing, it really isn’t. Biologists survey the deer herd on participating property and give the landowner/leaseholder the tools necessary to remove does to enhance the overall health of the herd.
For years taking a female at any time was illegal. In the Hill Country the practice of harvesting doe has long been the practice. East Texas however did not have the same amount of deer per acre as the Hill Country or other parts of the state.
Managing the state’s deer herd is a big part of the TP&W’s program. Overpopulation can be a problem.
Too many animals competing for the same natural resources deplete the resource and the health of the deer. A few years back the TP&W increased the amount of doe East Texas hunters could harvest and it seems to be working.
The East Texas deer herd seems to be thriving and as always, expanding. East Texas may never have whitetails roaming around town like San Marcos but we do have a good many urban deer.
Whitetails are resourceful and resilient. Inside the city limits of Longview, deer can be spotted on golf courses and running trails commonly.
Taking a doe is not as glamourous as a trophy buck but it does help the herd. In addition to the management aspect, the table fare is outstanding. A mature buck will taste great but the doe will typically be more appealing on the plate and definitely not as tough.
One awesome idea is to get a kid or newcomer to the sport to help with doe management. Kids do not get caught up in the trophy game and would be just as thrilled with the opportunity to harvest any deer.
Take advantage of the last weekend to put some backstraps in the freezer. The recent cold front winds and rain put a ton of acorns on the ground and should have the deer up and moving.