The dove season opener on Sept. 1 is revered as the beginning of the hunting season.
Everything is new again and all is right with the shotgunning enthusiasts. Many hunters don’t participate in dove season but statewide, Texas dove hunters number around 300,000. To put that number in perspective, we have roughly one third of the dove hunters in the United States.
Of course being from Texas we are all excellent shooters so we Texans are also responsible for one third of all mourning doves harvested annually in the USA.
Texas has multiple subspecies of doves within it’s borders but the main two are Mourning Doves and White-winged Doves.
Mourning doves are by far more numerous at approximately 25 million birds with White-wings numbering 15 million. Mourning doves can be found anywhere in the state and white-wings seem to be in the middle third of the state. The further south in the state the numbers of both grow. San Antonio has an amazing amount of birds feeding, loafing and roosting throughout. Both in and around the city limits.
Pearsall, Hondo, Abilene and Sweetwater are just a few locations known to offer excellent dove hunting. Panhandle birds as well as the rice fields of Katy and Brookshire can produce phenomenal hunts.
East Texas can put limits on the tailgate at times but rarely anything to match the legendary hunts of the central part of Texas.
If you love a shotgun hunt and have never been to a wild sunflower field lease, this has to be on your bucket list. Of course there will be bad days but most reputable outfitters will let you know what to expect and for the most part advise against the hunt if conditions dictate.
Get on the internet and find an outfitter. Try to set aside at least three days for hunting and adding a day or two will provide a small amount of insurance if the weather turns bad. Check references and ask questions. Keep in mind you are not in East Texas anymore. Typically the same counties deemed good dove hunting also have a healthy population of diamondback rattlesnakes. Keep your eyes peeled when picking up or looking for downed bird.
I remember a hunt in Sweetwater that seemed a rattlesnake hunt with doves mixed in.
The new licenses went on sale last week so get all the required endorsements before heading out. Carry a couple of cases of shell and a couple of pounds of bacon. If your aim is good, a pound of bacon will wrap a limit of doves with cream cheese and jalapeños.
If your aim is bad, two pounds of bacon will make several BLT’s.