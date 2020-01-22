Sunset on Sunday is the finale of the 2019-2020 duck season in our area (North Zone).
With just a few days to cash in, knowing where to hunt is much more important than when. There are small, secret areas ducks have been using all winter without being found.
Scouting old areas helps but keep in mind things do change. Beavers will make a small duck pond in a matter of days and if you haven’t been through the area in a couple of years, trust me, the Greenheads will NOT tell you about it.
A Longview duck hunter wishing to remain anonymous texted me Tuesday with a video of Gadwalls, Mallards, Widgeons and of course Wood Ducks all milling around above a newly flooded area he had found.
Birds were dropping in, feeding, loafing and having a big time in their secret beaver slough. As mentioned before, he knew the area well but cruised through to check another slough to discover what he described as “I think I found the X” I replied with “I think you did. I got an invite but I will be on the road and sadly had to decline.
The main story is here is something we all take for granted. ...never stop scouting.
In hunting of any game, a successful hunter will know or at least have a good idea of what his quarry is up to. Same goes for fishing, learn all you can about the species you are targeting and apply the knowledge. Animals react to weather, food, shelter and procreation.
That’s pretty much all they do. They don’t care about how nice their lawn looks or what neighborhood they live in. They eat, try to stay comfortable, avoid danger and when the time comes they try to reproduce. Typically game animals will follow the same pattern until something disturbs it. These ducks our friend found may have been building up in numbers since October or possibly wintered in this secret hole last year.
There is no way to know for sure and if he hunts the slough only a couple more times before Sunday, many of the ducks will stay there until they head back North. This also means he has one more place to check next year when the season rolls around again.
The ducks will remember and chances are some of the same ducks will be back to spend next winter.
Hit the woods and do some legwork. We have had a dry winter so far and the beavers may have built you a new duck slough.
Good luck and hunt safe.