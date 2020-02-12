■ STATE CHAMPIONS: Hallsville High School anglers Ty Kennedy and Neal Covington recently won the Texas Bass Federation High School Texas State Championsion Tournament held at Lake Sam Rayburn.
The team will advance to the national championship tournament in Wisconsin in June.
■ KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Todd Tucker and Wendell Tucker topped the list with 14.43 pounds to win the January tournament held by the Kilgore Bass Anglers at Lake O’ the Pines.
Frank french and Jamie Ware finished second (12.80), and Chris Terry and Bruce Crockett placed third (9.84).
The group’s next event is set for Lake Bob Sandlin.
For information: jamie@noahss.com.