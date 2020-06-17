From Staff Reports
Lee Livesay, a 2004 Kilgore High School graduate and standout on the football field, finished 19th over the weekend at the DEWALT Bassmaster Elite tournament event held on Lake Eufaula in Alabama.
With that 19th-place finish, Livesay’s assigned purse for the tournament was $10,000 in earnings. He caught 52 pounds, six ounces of bass over those four days, and in his short two-year career as a pro in 23 tournaments, he has four top-10 finishes, 10 top-20 finishes, and 12 top-30 finishes.
Livesay has caught 737 pounds and six ounces of bass during that time, and has $158,442 in career winnings.
Livesay’s best finish was an eighth-place mark earlier this year in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic (he also caught 52 pounds in that tournament as well).
Buddy Gross won the DEWALT event at Lake Eufaula, with a total of 84 pounds, eight ounces, and collected $100,000 for his time.
The DEWALT tournament was the first tournament for Bassmaster since mid-March, due to the coronavirus caution. Livesay and the boys will be back in action this weekend at the 2020 Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open, on the Arkansas River, at Muskogee, Okla.