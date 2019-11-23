From Staff Reports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earlier this year, B.A.S.S. announced the bulk of its 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series schedule with a clear emphasis on visiting fisheries that hold giant bass.
On that front, they saved the absolute best for last.
An already amazing schedule was finalized when B.A.S.S. announced that Lake Fork — the Texas fishery that produced a pair of four-day weights over 100 pounds last year — will again serve as the venue for the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The tournament is scheduled for June 5-9 on the Sabine River Basin with daily weigh-ins and festivities at the Sabine River Authority headquarters on the shoreline of Lake Fork in Quitman.
South Carolina angler Brandon Cobb claimed the Texas Fest title last year with a four-day total of 20 bass that weighed 114 pounds.
Cobb, whose catch for the week included an 11-pound, 1-ounce monster largemouth, earned $125,000 as his winner’s share of the event’s $1 million total purse. He also received a Toyota Tundra pickup truck for weighing the heaviest bass of the event.
That same incredible purse will be in place next year.
Lake Fork presents a unique set of challenges for a bass tournament using a traditional format because of its slot limit. Anglers are required to release bass that measure between 16 and 24 inches, and may only bring in one bass per day that measures more than 24 inches long.
To comply with the slot limit regulation, B.A.S.S. will work with TPWD to once again use the “catch-weigh-immediate release” format that was used for the first time at the Toyota Texas Bass Classic at Lake Fork in 2007.
A judge in each angler’s boat will weigh and record the official weight of each bass caught. The bass will be immediately released, except for one fish over the slot, which can be taken back to the Texas Fest weigh-in stage to show off to fans.
As in past years, the full field of Elite Series anglers will fish Friday and Saturday, June 5-6. Anglers will take a break Sunday, June 7, for special Fan Appreciation Day festivities, including a TPWD Outdoors Adventures area, Bassmaster University seminars, the Bassmaster Outdoors Expo and the annual Academy Sports & Outdoors Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team Tournament.
The Top 40 remaining anglers, based on heaviest weight, will return to the water for the semifinal round on Monday, June 8. Then the Top 10 will compete on Championship Tuesday, June 9.
The event will be covered in real time on Bassmaster LIVE with programming on Bassmaster.com and ESPN3 and in an episode of The Bassmasters television program to be aired later on ESPN2 and ESPN Classic.