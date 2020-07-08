I grew up fishing and hunting in the Sabine River bottom. We fished with rod and reels but mostly throw lines, limb lines and trot lines. Catching bait and tending lines all night while camping on the river banks were some of the best memories of my life.
Years later as I added bass fishing to my likes, I learned to live with the ups and downs of trying to catch more and bigger fish. A friend invited me to fish a night tournament and at the first cast I was hooked on bass fishing at night. Still am and I don’t see it slowing down any time soon.
I think being out on the water in the wee hours of the night reminds me of my childhood.
There are some drawbacks and to be fair I should mention them. A slow day of fishing is tough until you’ve had a slow “night” of fishing. The good news is, typically night bassing is at least steady.
The theory of nocturnal bass that operate on the night shift is just that but I firmly subscribe to the theory. Not necessarily shallow as most of my best nights have come from offshore structure or cover. There will however be a zero to six foot bite that can be spectacular. I just prefer the deep points, brushpiles or humps etc.
Another plus to fishing at night is the lack of competition and pleasure boats/personal watercraft are non-existent after dark.
All the same baits you use during daylight will work perfectly in the dark. I stick to a few favorites that seem to pay off in most situations at night. A Texas rigged worm is one of the top producers and likely the best choice.
Darker colors and soft plastics with scent are favored by the majority of night anglers and the bigger the better. A Berkely 10 inch power worm with a rattling weight hopped up and down a deep point has accounted for big bass for years and will tonight as well as 10 years from now. Of course a big jig and craw combo is an excellent choice as well.
Many will add scent, rattles etc. to any bait to add to the location of the bait at night. Another solid choice is a single Colorado bladed spinner bait. These “thumpers” can produce giants, numbers and even numbers of giants when slow rolled over brushpiles or channel swings. Again dark colors excel with the blade. Black/blue and Black/red are my “go to” colors. For the shallow water game the only change necessary is to move your boat shallower. Same baits with a slight addition of a surface lure.
A whopper plopper or a buzz-bait will draw some ferocious bites at night. A word of advice, the surface bite may scare the angler and the bites are easy to miss. Upon hearing a large bass unload on your bait, try to keep calm and keep the same retrieve rate. If the fish has the lure you will feel it quickly, allowing for the hookset.
If the bait is still moving along the fish has missed it and a follow up bite is more common if the retrieve is maintained.
Good luck, the moon is 3/4 full and will rise a little before midnight tonight.
Friday night will be roughly the same with the moonrise being around 12:20.