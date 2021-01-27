This Sunday is the final page in the 2020-2021 duck season here in the North Zone.
This season has been hit or miss for the duck hunters. Some hunters “smoked em” and others not so much. I know action seems steady on the bigger lakes. Last weekend on Toledo Bend, there was a lot of boat traffic and plenty of shooting. I did speak to one hunter from central Louisiana that said he came to Toledo because he didn’t have any birds in the Alexandria area.
Most every East Texas hunt, a few resident Wood Ducks will offer a chance at a three-bird limit or at least a shot or two. There are a few keys items to aid in a great hunt for our area and hopefully they can help your last weekend.
As always location is the key to good duck shooting. Once a location is found, (this cannot be stressed enough) DO NOT overhunt it. Once a week is pushing the issue. Chances are this slough or farm pond honey hole will produce for years to come.
Gadwalls and Mallards are notorious for showing up in good numbers year after year if the right food and water are present. Duck weed on a small farm pond is a late season favorite of these “big” ducks and if they aren’t over pressured, will be back next year. Another factor is decoys. The standard decoy count for the majority of hunters is 18-30 blocks.
This makes a nice spread and usually adds to the attractiveness. If the late season birds seem decoy shy try one of these two tactics. Put out 2-3 mallard hen decoys out and sit on your call. Any drakes in the area that are still single will at least drop in for a fly by. Hit the hail call and watch how the drake responds. If he turns towards you, call as little as possible as long as he is headed your way. The other option is a total reversal. Get a couple of buddies to come and bring every decoy that all of you own.
The more the merrier. If birds see 100 plus decoys and a couple mojos with frequent calling, gauging their attitude will be easy. If they flare, make changes. Back in the day this giant spread tactic worked really good on late season birds. Many times they would fall out of nowhere, lighting on the outer edge of the spread. Keep this in mind and space your hunters to be in range of the entire spread.
Finally boating safety is important on all excursions. Duck boating is inherently more dangerous. Hunters will be dressed with heavy gear most likely waders. This items make swimming or treading water extremely hard if not impossible.
Wear the personal floatation device anytime you don’t want to drown.
Seriously, use good judgement and enjoy the last weekend of the 2020-2021 North Zone Duck Season.