KCKL TOURNAMENT: The 37th annual KCKL 95.9 FM Big Bass Tournament is set for March 28-29 at Cedar Crrek Lake.

First prize is $10,000.

The tournament offers more than 120 cash prizes for big bass weighed in each hour and to the winners in the overall final standings. At 3 p.m. each day, drawings will be held for more than $10,000 in door prizes.

Entry fee is $85 per day. Youth entry fees (under 16) are $10, and youth contestants are eligible for all tournament prizes, including first prize.

For information: (903) 489-1346 or www.kcklbass.com.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

 