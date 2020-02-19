■ KCKL TOURNAMENT: The 37th annual KCKL 95.9 FM Big Bass Tournament is set for March 28-29 at Cedar Creek Lake.
First prize is $10,000.
The tournament offers more than 120 cash prizes for big bass weighed in each hour and to the winners in the overall final standings. At 3 p.m. each day, drawings will be held for more than $10,000 in door prizes.
Entry fee is $85 per day. Youth entry fees (under 16) are $10, and youth contestants are eligible for all tournament prizes, including first prize.
For information: (903) 489-1346 or www.kcklbass.com.