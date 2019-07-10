■ KILGORE BASS ANGLERS: The team of Michael Rich and Clay Richards finished with a total of 15.84 pounds to win the Kilgore Bass Anglers’ July tournament held out of Pirkey’s Brandy Branch.
Cody Tucker and Todd Tucker finished second (15.35), and Chris Terry and Bruce Crockett placed third (15.09).
The next tournament is set for Lake Tyler.
For information, email Jamie Ware at jamie@noahss.com.
■ BUCKNER CLAY SHOOT: The 20th annual Texas Bank and Trust Sporting Clays Challenge, benefitting Buckner, is set for Friday and Saturday at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
The event benefits Buckner, which provides services for Foster care and adoption, family pathways, Longview Family Hope Center and Longview Project HOPES.
Friday is the Texas Rangers Foundation Twilight Event, with registration set for 3 p.m. and shooting set for 4 p.m.
Saturday is the Jasper Ventures Early Riser Event, with registration at 7 a.m. and shooting at 8 a.m.
A raffle drawing is set for Saturday with the chance to win a 2019 Nissan Rogue.
For registration or sponsorship information: (903) 757-9383, jcrowson@buckner.org or visit buckner.org/longviewclayshoot.
■ DELTA WATERFOWL: The Greater Longview Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will host its annual Fall Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Maude Cobb Activity Center in Longview.
Drawings are scheduled for guns, hunting gear, decoys, blinds and many other hunting/outdoor gear.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m.
For information: Billy Miller(903) 746-5644, Dan Fluornoy at (903) 387-0858 or Bobby Jones (903) 930-1830.