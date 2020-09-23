The topic of archery season came up this week at the café.
The talk of preparedness ranged from, “I have game cam pictures of a 160 class visiting my feeder” all the way to, “I guess I need to find my bow."
Some bow hunters are already dialed in at 40 yards and practice everyday while others aren’t sure where their bow is. Either extreme or somewhere between, archery hunters need to practice and practice often.
Archery hunting is a tough sport and many hunters go several seasons without harvesting an animal. Granted these are likely trophy hunters and will only consider one or two bucks as shooters and wait for this animal.
Others (most) choose to take a doe or two for the freezer. The main thing we want to impress upon newcomers or younger hunters is an ethical approach. If we practice and become proficient with our gear then we should be able to make accurate shots at ethical distances.
As conservationist we owe this respect to the game and resources. This all ties together with the archery community. Rarely if ever will you hear a bow hunter tell about a big buck 75 yards away so he “lobbed one in there."
The average bow hunter has taken multiple deer with a rifle and picked up a bow for some added excitement. The added level archery brings to the game is satisfying much more than a buck in crosshairs at 200 yards. Don’t get me wrong, I love to rifle hunt too but Its been years since I’ve shot a deer with anything. I have migrated more to photography or just observing.
The practice is what we need to concentrate on and get as much as possible before Oct. 3 opener. Mark off distances and know what you and your capabilities are. Practice at different angles and from an elevated position somewhat equivalent to your actual hunting stand. Some hunters will even wear the same clothes used for hunting during practice.
This may sound odd to a non-archery hunter but a button on a sleeve can make you believe your bow has seized up. Use the same arrows in practice as hunting. Out of a dozen arrows there will be some that will shoot better, more true etc. Keep these marked and while we are at it use the same broadhead for practice and hunting.
The weight and flight characteristics should be exactly the same for practice as hunting.
Know your capabilities and be honest with yourself. Most archery harvests take place in 40 yards or less. Longer shots are common but just be sure you have practiced at these longer distances. Good luck and go practice.