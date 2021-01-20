The Sharelunker program is designed to help the Texas Parks & Wildlife biologists grow “bigger, better, bass.”
Any legally bass caught that weighed 13 pounds or over could be loaned to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department program. These fish are spawned (if applicable) and the offspring will be released along with the adult fish back into to the reservoir it was originally caught.
There are other divisions for bass anglers to enter their catch which will enter them in special drawings for cash and prizes. Anglers entering a fish over 8 pounds up to 13 pounds will be entered in a drawing to win a $5000 shopping spree. Anglers loaning a 13 plus pound fish will be entered into a separate drawing for a $5,000 shopping spree and prizes plus VIP access at the annual awards ceremony during the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest.
The 2021 Sharelunker Season officially began on Jan. 1, but it is well underway.
Back on Jan. 15, a Lago Vista angler named CJ Oates and his fishing buddy John Davilla were on Lake Austin hitting boat docks. About 9:30, Davilla tagged an 11.30 pound bass and their trip was a massive success. After photographs, measuring and releasing this giant, the pair celebrated and congratulated each other but kept fishing.
Here’s where it gets wild.
In all the excitement the two hadn’t drifted much at all so they began fishing at the same dock. Two casts later Oates stuck the fish of a lifetime, a 13.02 giant. Both fish were caught on a glide bait. An amazing feat to hook and land two double digit bass on the same trip but at the same dock.
Six days previous of the Lake Austin bonanza on Big Sam, Travis Moore nailed a 13.44 pound Rayburn giant. Moore was entered in a Bass Champs Tournament and got the added bonus of big bass of the event. The Sam Rayburn bass came on a Carolina rig bust no other specifics were available.
Big Bass season is upon us, there are no set rules but from now through March is a good time to be on the trophy bass hunt. The Lake Austin guys were fishing at night although night fishing is more common during the summer months.
Winter night fishing for giant bass is starting to gain a little traction. There is a guide (Hogue’s Guide Service) on Lake Fork doing night trips currently with awesome results. Check him out on Facebook. Last year’s pictures during this same time of year were phenomenal.
As always, dress for the weather, try to fish with a partner and make sure someone knows your whereabouts. Hypothermia is a deadly threat, so be safe out there.