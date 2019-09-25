Saturday morning is the opening day of whitetail archery season in Texas.
Around daylight hunters will be in their stands waiting with anticipation. This scenario is replayed every year and each year archery hunting seems to grow in popularity. Bow hunting is not for everyone but it adds a level of excitement that cannot be matched by rifle hunting.
Many factors not considered for gun hunting are crucial to success for the bow hunter.
Quietly talking during a shot with a rifle is common. The slightest whisper while deer are in archery range can end the hunt immediately. The game is close in, close is a relative term but somewhere around 30-40 yards is typically considered an ethical archery shot.
There are plenty of veteran bow hunters that have confidence at much longer distances but learning the trajectory and capabilities of the bow as well as the archer are a must. Practice and tons of practice are required to become proficient with a modern compound bow. There is also a large group of archers that prefer primitive equipment or “longbows” as well as the recurve.
These older style bows close in the range a little tighter versus the compound gear.
Actually, getting close is an understatement. Even if the intended target is well within range our archer has to wait until a good shot opportunity is offered.
A deer can feed into and out of range without ever offering a quality shot. Other tines the intended target is in range, broadside and still the shot may be obstructed by the smallest brush. Consider that all things are perfect, our archer starts to draw the bow and another deer sees the movement, alerts, bolts and the target bolts as well.
Archery hunts ending without a shot being fired outnumber harvest hunts exponentially. The point is being in the tree and the hunt. If harvesting game is your measure of success, bow hunting may not be best choice. If you like the challenge of possibly going the entire season without harvesting an animal then by all means bow hunting should be considered.
The cooler temperatures will not be on the agenda for the opener so plan on daylight and dusk seeing the most movement. The heat of the day will likely have the deer bedded up and chilling.
A recent trip to the Sabine River bottom indicated tremendous acorn production so corn feeders may not be as popular. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has forecast an exceptional season statewide. Fawn recruitment as well as antler production should be excellent according to surveys. One thing to remember: deer are where they are when they are there. In other words its impossible to see a deer if you are at home.
Get in the tree and stay as long as possible as many days as possible. Good luck and stay safe.