Earlier this week, I watched as my neighbor was unloading his boat.
I was sitting in the truck on a phone call as my neighbor walked toward me. He asked if I wanted any catfish, I thanked him and politely declined and explained we had a mess of bream we needed to clean as it was.
For the next 15 minutes, I watched as they unloaded catfish from the boat into a cooler heading for the filet table. Four anglers made this trip and theses guys brought home four limits of catfish.
Let me be clear. These folks had limits of 2-4 pound channel cats each times four.
I have heard reports from lakes and area rivers the catfishing was on fire right now, but seeing this display really nailed the reports in the facts.
This of course put in my mind when, where and who all was going on our catfish mission. While many East Texas natives are firm believers in trot-lines or throw lines, my neighbors fish came via rod and reel. All of these tactics are working and working well as of right now.
Lake such as Martin Creek, Palestine and Lake O’ the Pines are all reporting fantastic catfish strings.
Rivers deserve a different type of respect than lakes. High water on a river can cause more misery than fish and can be dangerous to deadly if not navigated properly. The Sabine River is at or very near flood stage, depending on where you gauge it.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or “NOAA” provides up to date information on levels, flow rates and forecasts for the Sabine at various locations. A boater can check these before planning a trip and know in advance fishing may be difficult or impossible.
However the backwater the high water brings can be a catfish bonanza. Use good judgement and have a good understanding of currents on the river you plan to fish. Do some homework and remember the catfish are on fire at the lakes too so a river trip may not be the best idea.
Get some night crawlers, shrimp, chicken livers or whatever your favorite catfish bait is and plan a trip soon.
Channels, Blues and any hybrids of these have a 12-inch minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of 25 fish. If you do happen to catch a Flathead catfish the minimum length limit is 18 inches, and the daily bag limit is five fish.
As always, keep what you and release the rest. The next fish fry depends on your conservation.