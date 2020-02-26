Each year on Dec. 1, Lake Fork and Lake O’ the Pines crappie minimum length limits are changed.
This change remains in effect until the last day of February. The standard statewide minimum length limit is 10 inches for white or black crappie. Fork and Pines switch to a no minimum length limit and anglers “must” retain the first 25 fish caught.
These restrictions were put into place years ago to help protect the fisheries. During these cold weather months crappie tend to school in the deepest portions of the lake. Anglers catching and reeling the smaller crappie up from the depths too quickly would kill the fish.
The smaller fish’s swim bladder would distend leaving a released fish to be picked up by birds or turtles and be wasted.
Giant schools could be a better description and at times three anglers in one boat can catch 75 crappie and be back at the ramp in an hour or so. This restriction lifting was a game changer for these two lakes. Both lakes have always enjoyed a lot of traffic from visiting and out of state anglers.
Fork especially drew visiting bass anglers but the crappie restrictions only added to the traffic on the lake. Marinas and boat ramps that may have been slow during this time have become busy throughout the winter. This goes for the RV camps and bait shops on the lakes and in the surrounding areas.
This season has been exceptional.
Larger than average fish seemed more common on Lake Fork this season and several in the 3-pound range were weighed in. On a side note, I met an old crappie expert on Fork years ago. He gave me a double handful of jigs in assorted colors. He hand tied these baits and sold them around the lake. He showed me the evidence when he opened his cooler.
On top was a giant crappie. I whistled and said “the thing is huge!”
He relied “That one will weigh 3 pounds…..even if you put it on the scales” It took a second for the phrase to make sense. About the time I smiled in understanding he also told me, “there’s thousands of 3-pound crappie caught here that weigh about 2.5 pounds when weighed on the scale.”
He was colorful to say the least, but he did build some awesome crappie jigs.
Normally February ends on the 28th. During leap year February has an additional day and this Saturday is the 29th.
The short story is this year crappie anglers get one more day to put some filets in the freezer under the suspended limits.