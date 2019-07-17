For the hunters in East Texas, a good hunting area is a prime commodity.
Some tracts are family land and some are leased annually. Once a good hunting tract is secured, extreme measures are taken by hunters to take care of the land to insure years of enjoyment. Some of the annual leases can cost more than the average salary of the average hunter. These tracts will require several hunters to pool their resources to absorb the cost.
As with everything there are some lemons available for lease but a little research will typically sniff them out. There is another option for the average hunter wanting a nice place to hunt. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has a public hunting program that everyone can afford.
The Public Hunting Program offers over 1 million acres available to the public for different game and seasons. The attractive thing about all this property is the low cost for the hunter. An Annual Hunting Permit is required which costs $48. Of course a valid hunting license is required and in some cases a Limited Public Use Permit is also needed.
There are a few details which are easy to read and on the TP&W website https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/annual_public_hunting/search.phtml.
Find public and leased land to hunt in Texas. Be sure to review the details of each area when planning your hunt. Some areas may only offer drawn, postcard, or youth hunts or may have specific dates when hunting is available for certain game.
There are areas all over the state so a hunter from East Texas can plan a hunt for dove in South Texas and take advantage of a whitewing hunt lease that otherwise cost much more. This program is great for kids and all hunters on a budget. Some of the hunting opportunities are limited to single species and others have multiple game on the same tract. The website has a search tool for each county that the tract is located as well as aerial map which comes in handy for planning. Check each location out to see what restrictions for access as some are walk in only.
As a secondary (primary to some) interest, fishing is allowed in many of the tracts and the fishing opportunities are awesome. For those wishing to try saltwater fishing, this could certainly diminish the cost associated with an outfitter or guide service.
The trial and error method may come into play as with any new hunting area. A word of advice, for a walk-in only areas, rest assured the “walk” portion of the hunt may be extensive as the nearby spots may be easy to get to but many areas are first come/first served.
Check out the link above and see if there are locations that interest you and yours. Plan now and when the season arrives everything will be secured.
NOTES
■ DELTA WATERFOWL: The Greater Longview Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will host its annual Fall Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Maude Cobb Activity Center in Longview.
Drawings are scheduled for guns, hunting gear, decoys, blinds and many other hunting/outdoor gear.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m.
For information: Billy Miller(903) 746-5644, Dan Fluornoy at (903) 387-0858 or Bobby Jones (903) 930-1830.