Wednesday marked the beginning of the Eastern spring turkey season for a few East Texas counties.
The season only lasts for 23 days and will close May 14, so get in the woods and try to get one of these big birds.
Decades ago East Texas was home to Eastern turkeys while south and western parts of Texas was home to the Rio Grande turkey. Appearing much the same birds but drastically different in size and habits. By the late 1930s to early 1940s turkeys had been hunted to near extinction.
Early game laws and conservationists helped the turkey rebound. In Texas however the Rio was the only turkey to reestablish themselves. Thriving in the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country the Rio was a comeback success.
By the 1970s, Rios were being shipped to California to help reintroduce the birds to the golden state. The same plan was attempted in East Texas in the late 1970s/early 1980s. Rios did not do well in our neck of the woods and within a few short years disappeared.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department regrouped and brought in Easterns and released them in multiple East Texas counties.
This project seemed to work and after a few years the TP&W opened a short season. Things progressed nicely for a few years until around 2010 when numbers seemed to be declining. Each year since then seasons have shortened and the majority of the counties have actually closed the season.
There are two areas that seem to be holding their own and providing a stable habitat for the turkeys. The counties bordering the Red River and Sabine River all seem to have all the requirements the Easterns need. This could be the fact that these bottom lands (like most) do not get the hunting pressure. The remote areas may not see a hunter all year or even a couple in some cases.
Whatever the reason, hunters in these areas can count their blessings.
The limit is one gobbler and there are multiple restrictions in place for the hunter. In addition to the regular hunting license an Upland Game Bird Endorsement is required. Shotgun, archery and crossbows are the only lawful means of taking a turkey.
No hunting over bait of any type. This includes deer feeders. All turkeys must be reported to the department within 24 hours after they are killed. There are two methods to report the harvest. Download the TPWD app (link is below) or go online.
The harvested turkeys may be field dressed, but must otherwise remain intact until reaching a final destination.
Check the county you plan to hunt and get that gobbler. https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwilhttpsd/hunt/hunt-harvest-app/