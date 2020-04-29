Over the past few years, fishing has changed in a major way. Perhaps a better way to phrase that is “electronics have changed fishing in a major way.”
Units are available today that allow an angler to watch a fish in real time approach and strike a bait. This sounds amazing, but until you actually see this happen, the appreciation is hard to convey. This same unit can display where you are with sub-meter accuracy, depth and of course the time, temperature, moon phase and virtually any other data you wish to add to your customized touch screen.
Things have changed.
Electronics evolved from the flasher of the 1970’s, which with experience could show the user multiple things. A hard bottom versus soft, submerged vegetation and even fish when the unit was adjusted properly could all be determined with a Humminbird flasher.
Then came the Lowrance paper chart graph. Again the fishing world was turned upside down. These units used rolls of paper scrolling across the window. A charged stylus would burn images on the paper much like the old thermal fax principle.
I personally had one of these units and remember only turning it on sparingly because the paper was expensive. Fast forward a few years and the advent of the light emitting diode (LED) burst into the fishing world. These units morphed into liquid crystal and along about this time GPS was added to the units. Now we had seen everything, a grayscale screen that showed the bottom contour, stumps, trees and fish and a waypoint could put you back in the same spot anytime you desired.
Color was added to the screens, then touchscreens, side view, split view then 3D imaging, finally we could not advance anymore. Check that.
Around 2017 or 2018, Garmin introduced the Panoptix Livescope. There are others on the market and everyone has their favorite but the Garmin seems to be the first. In fact Humminbird and Lowrance already have awesome units and now the latest innovation is incorporating the electronics into the trolling motor.
That’s right, Lowrance and Garmin are building and selling their own trolling motors now. The Garmin unit is brushless and is touted as the quietest trolling motor in history. Back to the electronics, the units interface with trolling motor which comes loaded with the specific transducers for the 3D and 360 degree displays.
Who knows what is on the horizon but rest assured there will be improvements or something totally new.
Stay tuned for the next generation.