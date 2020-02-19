With the exception of the conservation goose season, hunting is over for the time being.
This does not mean you have to stop shooting.
A box of clay targets and a case of shotgun shells is a great way to spend a spring afternoon. Better yet, bring the handguns and rifles along as well. The entire family can shoot their favorite and practice some of the unfamiliar guns. The main thing is to get out, enjoy each other and have a little fun with family and friends.
All that is needed is a safe place for all this to go down. In fact safety is the key word to any shooting activity.
I highly recommend attending some sort of formal safety training before using any firearm. The Hunter Education course is an excellent way to get the basics of gun safety. I also recommend any time you send a child, grandchild etc. to get certified, go along with them. I have been twice and both times learned something new. The tests are easy and the bonus will be the certificate is typically required when hunting out of state.
Back to securing a safe location.
A gun range is the obvious answer here and a quick search on the internet will turn up several, open to the public. The ranges will have designated areas for different types of guns. Handguns, rifles and shotguns will all have different requirements as far as configurations and safe shooting zones and backdrops. If you are just shooting shotguns, securing a spot is much easier. The shotgun does not have the downrange power of a rifle or a handgun so a perimeter of about 200 yards should be safe.
For the rifles and pistols shoot into an embankment, down into a ravine or a dry creek/river channel. In other words, always have a safe back drop.
I recently got a little .22 auto handgun that has been a blast to shoot. It has 2 rails which allows mounting of optics/lasers and lights. A “brick” of ammunition, which is 500 rounds costs $25.00. For that kind of money, you can shoot all afternoon and still have a few rounds leftover. We topped the pistol with a red/green dot lighted sight.
This allows for super quick target acquisition and if the dot is on the target, pull the trigger. It took a few clips to dial in the new sight but quarter size groups at close range are easy.
Get out there this weekend and run through a few rounds. Bring the family and friends a have a little friendly competition.